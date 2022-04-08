Police respond to rumours about fraudsters tampering with cash machines in Penwortham and Lostock Hall

Warnings have been shared on local Facebook groups about card skimming devices attached to ATMs, with some claiming their bank accounts have been hacked after using the machines.

The devices, which copy users’ card details and PIN, were reportedly found on machines in a number of locations across South Ribble over the last few days.

“Avoid using any cash machines in Penwortham,” warned one post today (Friday, April 8). "Several have been subject to attack, phishing scam bar has been attached to them.”

A number of cash machines were reportedly targeted by fraudsters in Penwortham and Lostock Hall in recent days

Another shopper in Lostock Hall told her local Facebook group to beware of the cash machine outside the Spar shop in Leyland Road, saying her bank account had been hacked after using it.

But Lawrence Hunts, who run the Spar store, dismissed the report as a ‘silly rumour’.

The manager told the Post: “Not true at all, the same silly ‘non story’ gets circulated on social media from time to time, but all our machines have anti-cloning, so it’s not possible.”

Yesterday (Thursday, April 7), a note was taped to the cash machine saying it was “out of order”, but it is not known whether the fault is related to the cloning claims.

The store was approached for further comment, but has yet to respond.