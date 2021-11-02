Police renew plea after terrifying TikTok door kicking craze continues to target the elderly in East Lancashire

Officers are urging parents to keep an eye on their children and make a note of what they upload to social media after an increase in incidents across Pendle and Burnley recently.

The dangerous prank involves youngsters being filmed kicking a strangers’ front door down to the sound of music. After, it’s posted to the social media site TikTok.

As reported last week, a 90-year-old Barrowford woman was left "absolutely frightened" after her door was "booted in" by a group of mindless youths.

Police are reaching out to parents to help them crackdown on this dangerous TikTok craze

In the most recent warning, a spokesman for Colne and West Craven Police, said: "We have had an increase in the number of calls reporting a new TikTok trend that appears to be going round, where youths are filming themselves kicking and stamping on doors to a certain tune then running off.

"This is particularly upsetting for the elderly and vulnerable who are terrified in their own homes. This is not just a bit of fun, it is frightening anti-social behaviour. Some homes are targeted more than once leaving residents feeling unsafe in their homes.