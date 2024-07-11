Police release smiling mugshot of Bacup man wanted in connection with drug supply in East Lancashire

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 11th Jul 2024, 10:20 BST
Police have asked a Bacup man wanted in connection with the supply of drugs who appears to be smiling in his mugshot if something is funny and to get in touch.

Police have asked Gary Herbert, 37, to 'give them a call' or come to a police station for a 'catch up.' Posting on their social media platform X, they said: “Something funny Gary? “We’d be delighted if you would share the joke with us. “At the same time, we could have a chat with you about our ongoing investigation into the supply of drugs in East Lancashire.

“If you see this & fancy a chat, give us a call or pop into a police station.”

Anyone who sees Herbert should call police on 101 or call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

