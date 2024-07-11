Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have asked a Bacup man wanted in connection with the supply of drugs who appears to be smiling in his mugshot if something is funny and to get in touch.

Police have asked Gary Herbert, 37, to 'give them a call' or come to a police station for a 'catch up.' Posting on their social media platform X, they said: “Something funny Gary? “We’d be delighted if you would share the joke with us. “At the same time, we could have a chat with you about our ongoing investigation into the supply of drugs in East Lancashire.

Lancashire Police

“If you see this & fancy a chat, give us a call or pop into a police station.”

Anyone who sees Herbert should call police on 101 or call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.