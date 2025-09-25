Police have released further details after a woman was raped in Leyland.

Lancashire Police said an investigation is ongoing after a woman in her 40s was raped in an alleyway at the rear of the Bottle and Basket shop in Leyland Lane in the early hours of Sunday (September 21).

The victim reported the attack the following evening but has been unable to provide a description of the suspect.

Lancashire Police said officers have made extensive enquiries, including viewing CCTV in the area, but no suspects have been identified at this stage.

The force is appealing for anyone with information - or was in the Leyland Lane area at the time - to come forward.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.10pm on Sunday, September 21 to a report of rape in Leyland.

“It was reported to us that a woman had been raped in an alleyway at the rear of the Bottle and Basket pub, Leyland Lane, and happened in the early hours of Sunday, September 21.

“The victim has been unable to provide a description of the suspect at this stage.

“Our investigation is ongoing, and we have made extensive enquiries, including viewing CCTV in the area.

“Anyone who has information or was in the Leyland Lane area at the time, please contact 101 – quoting log 0896 of September 21.”