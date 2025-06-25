Police release images of men wanted in relation to shoplifting at Booths in Lancaster
Police have released the images of two men they would like to speak to in relation to two separate shoplifting offences at a popular Lancaster store.
Police are investigating two separate incidents of shoplifting at Booths in Lancaster.
A spokesperson for Lancaster Area Police said: “Officers would like to speak to the 2 males in the attached images as part of their ongoing enquiries. “
If you recognise and can identify either/both males then please email the officer in case on: [email protected] quoting log reference: LC-20250623-1602.