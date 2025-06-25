Police release images of men wanted in relation to shoplifting at Booths in Lancaster

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 25th Jun 2025, 13:49 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 13:53 BST
Police have released the images of two men they would like to speak to in relation to two separate shoplifting offences at a popular Lancaster store.

Police are investigating two separate incidents of shoplifting at Booths in Lancaster.

Do you recognise this man?placeholder image
Do you recognise this man? | Lancaster Area Police

A spokesperson for Lancaster Area Police said: “Officers would like to speak to the 2 males in the attached images as part of their ongoing enquiries. “

Do you recognise this man?placeholder image
Do you recognise this man? | Lancaster Area Police

If you recognise and can identify either/both males then please email the officer in case on: [email protected] quoting log reference: LC-20250623-1602.

