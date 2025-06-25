Police have released the images of two men they would like to speak to in relation to two separate shoplifting offences at a popular Lancaster store.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating two separate incidents of shoplifting at Booths in Lancaster.

Do you recognise this man? | Lancaster Area Police

A spokesperson for Lancaster Area Police said: “Officers would like to speak to the 2 males in the attached images as part of their ongoing enquiries. “

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Do you recognise this man? | Lancaster Area Police

If you recognise and can identify either/both males then please email the officer in case on: [email protected] quoting log reference: LC-20250623-1602.