Police release image of man they want to speak to following Darwen sexual offence

Published 2nd Aug 2025, 15:15 BST
Lancashire Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to following report of a sexual offence in the Darwen area.

As part of their enquiries following the incident on Thursday, July 31, the force has said they would like to speak to Martin Christoper Lawrence.

Lawrence is thought to be 5ft 10in with ‘mousey brown hair’ which is shaved at the sides with a quiff on top.

Christoper Lawrence | Lancashire Police

The force add he has a short brown beard and a moustache.

They believe he was last seen wearing a thick navy jumper, blue jeans and black trainers.

A report at around 7pm on 31st July, and an investigation is underway.

Lawrence has links to Darwen, Chorley and Leeds.

Anyone who sees the man is told not to approach him, but call on 999 instead.

Anyone with information that could help the police find Lawrence should call 101 quoting log 1247 of 31st July.

