Police release heartbreaking video of mother and daughter murder victims

The video shows Dr Saman Mir Sacharv (49) and her 14-year-old daughter Vian Mangrio lovingly laughing together at their home in Colne Road.

It is no doubt a memory that friends and family of the mother and daughter would want to preserve rather than the awful months since their murder in September, 2020, and the ensuing court case involving their killer Shahbaz Khan before he eventually pleased guilty.

The video was released today by police, a day after Khan (52) of Ribble Avenue, Burnley, was sentenced to life imprisonment for their murder.

His wife Rabia Shahbaz (45) also of Ribble Avenue, was found guilty in July of committing an act with intent to pervert the course of justice, having given false alibis for her husband for the day of the murders. She was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

A police spokesman said: "We want to remember these two exceptional women, who had everything to live for but were brutally killed in their own home by someone they trusted.

"We recognise how important it is to tell the stories of women and girls like Vian and Saman. We hope this sends a message that here in Lancashire we will do everything in our power to bring about justice for victims and their families.