Police release CCTV image of missing man with links to Preston last seen in Lancaster

Daniel Hives, 28, was last seen around 9.30pm on Saturday, December 10 when he was in City View, Sidings Close, Lancaster (pictured).

He was involved in an altercation – from which he ran off - and was not believed to be injured. However, police say he has not been seen since and was very near to the River Lune so there is concern he might have come to harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel is described as being 6ft, of slim build, with short brown hair, and was last seen wearing a blue Hugo Boss tracksuit and black Nike trainers.

Police are increasingly concerned for missing Daniel Hives who was last seen on Saturday, December 10 in Lancaster.

Police are appealing for information, including dashboard mounted camera footage from the area around the time he went missing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det Sgt Rachel Crossley, of Lancaster CID, said: “We are growing very concerned following Daniel’s disappearance.

“We have released a new CCTV image showing his clothing around the time and we are now urging people to assist us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Any person travelling along Morecambe Road, past City View, between 9.15pm and 9.45pm on Saturday, is asked to contact us as they may have information or dashcam footage to help assist us finding him.”

Any sightings of Daniel or information about where he might be, please contact 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0250 of December 12, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad