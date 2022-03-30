Police raid on Morecambe house
Police raided an address on the Langridge Estate in Morecambe on Tuesday after a tip off from a member of the public.
By Michelle Blade
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 9:51 am
Westgate Neighbourhood Policing Team along with the police task force conducted a warrant at the address in Morecambe.
A quantity of Class A drugs were seized along with a large amount of suspected stolen property.
It is thanks to information provided by the local community that results like this are achieved.
Contact police on 101 or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.