Police patrols stepped up following reports illegal rave planned for Chorley

Chorley Police say they have received information to suggest an illegal rave has been being planned in the area this weekend.

Covid rules currently state that outdoor gatherings are limited to 30 people, and indoor gatherings are limited to six people or two households.

Guidance also recommends that people stay 2m apart from anyone they don't live with.

Chorley Police have stepped up patrols after receiving information to suggest an illegal rave has been being planned in the area.

The force has reminded residents they "have eyes and ears everywhere" and their increased presence in the area will be maintained throughout the weekend.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We have received information that a Rave is due to take place over the weekend. As a result we have once again stepped up patrols in the area along with some of our key partner agencies.

"We already have boots on the ground in the area keeping an eye out for any suspicious activity. Remember there are offences of gathering and proceeding to a gathering under the Criminal justice and public order act.

"The last time such an incident occurred we took positive action against the attendees and seized their equipment. Positive action will be taken if it occurs again."

Those caught organising illegal gatherings, including raves, can be fined £10,000.

There are strict rules surrounding permitted events and organised activities.

Organisers of permitted events must control attendance, limit numbers and take into account space and ventilation of a venue and implement effective infection prevention and control measures.

