Police officer sacked after being found hiding in wardrobe as colleagues raided house

PC Elaine Taylor was discovered in the wardrobe on January 8, 2020, at the same address as someone who was wanted by police.

An investigation was launched by Greater Manchester Police (GMP) and she faced allegations relating to discreditable conduct and honesty and integrity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Elaine Taylor has been dismissed from Greater Manchester Police

The matter was found proven at the level of gross misconduct and she was dismissed without notice.

PC Taylor had served with GMP’s Bolton division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det Sgt Tony Dixon, from the force’s professional standards branch, said: "We hold all of our police officers and staff to the highest standard, and unfortunately, PC Taylor fell below those standards.