Preston cannabis farm uncovered by Lancashire Police in Broadgate
"The lesson is simple," say Lancs Police. "Stick to growing tomatoes."
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have tackled another cannabis farm in Preston.
The latest grow was discovered in Broadgate where an officer on mobile patrol caught a whiff of 'a rather distinctive smell' in the area.
PC Pearce 'followed his nose' and approached a home which he said 'appeared innocent from the outside'. After closer inspection, the officer suspected a cannabis grow was taking place inside the address. His suspicions were proved correct when officers joined him at the scene and they made their way inside.
"They initially thought they had walked into a local garden centre," quipped a spokesperson for Lancashire Police.
"However, it soon became apparent that the plants being grown were of the illegal type. Multiple rooms had been converted for the purpose of growing cannabis plants, and upwards of 100 have been seized in this one property alone.
"This was in addition to the tools and equipment that have been confiscated, none of which will be used to support any further criminal activities.
"Enquiries are ongoing and those involved will be dealt with in due course."