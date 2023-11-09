An appeal has been launched to identify an elderly woman who was hospitalised after being found with a head injury in Chorley.

The woman was found with a head injury in Railway Road, Brinscall at around 4.45pm on Wednesday (November 8).

She was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

Police said that they have not identified the woman “despite conducting a number of enquiries at the scene.”

An appeal has been launched to identify an elderly woman who was found with a head injury in Railway Road, Brinscall (Credit: Google)

Officers subsequently launched a public appeal to find her next of kin.

The woman is described as white, in her 70s to 80s, with shoulder-length grey hair.

She is wearing one hearing aid and a wedding band and has a pendant in her possession.

She was wearing multicoloured glasses, a grey/black cardigan, grey trousers, black shoes and using a black walking stick when she was found.

“If you recognise the woman or think you can help please contact police immediately,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.