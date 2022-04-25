Police name man charged with indecent exposure and outraging public decency

The pensioner was arrested on Thursday (April 21) after a number of people reported a man exposing himself in public.

Lancashire Police has now charged David Nightingale, 74, of Acre Avenue, Bacup with 3 counts of outraging public decency and two counts of indecent exposure, as well as racially aggravated public order.

David Nightingale, 74, of Acre Avenue, Bacup has been charged following an investigation into reports of indecent exposure in Rossendale

He was remanded into custody to appear at Blackburn Magistrates Court on Friday (April 22).