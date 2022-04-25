Police name man charged with indecent exposure and outraging public decency
A 74-year-old man has been charged as part of an investigation into reports of indecent exposure in Rossendale.
By Matthew Calderbank
Monday, 25th April 2022, 9:53 am
The pensioner was arrested on Thursday (April 21) after a number of people reported a man exposing himself in public.
Lancashire Police has now charged David Nightingale, 74, of Acre Avenue, Bacup with 3 counts of outraging public decency and two counts of indecent exposure, as well as racially aggravated public order.