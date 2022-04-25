Police name man charged with indecent exposure and outraging public decency

A 74-year-old man has been charged as part of an investigation into reports of indecent exposure in Rossendale.

By Matthew Calderbank
Monday, 25th April 2022, 9:53 am

The pensioner was arrested on Thursday (April 21) after a number of people reported a man exposing himself in public.

Lancashire Police has now charged David Nightingale, 74, of Acre Avenue, Bacup with 3 counts of outraging public decency and two counts of indecent exposure, as well as racially aggravated public order.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Blackburn Magistrates Court on Friday (April 22).

Witnesses who can help the force in its investigation are asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 0893 of April 20, 2022.