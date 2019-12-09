Police make counter terrorism training available to the public

Free counter terrorism training is being made available to the public to teach them how to react to a major incident.

The training, which was devised by counter terrorism officers and security experts, was previously only available to staff working in crowded areas.

Free counter terrorism training is being made available to the public

But Counter Terrorism Policing has now opened the training modules to people who want to become so-called "CT Citizens", so they can spot the signs of suspicious behaviour.

The National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) said the London Bridge terror attack on November 29 was a "stark reminder" of the "ongoing threat and the need for vigilance".

However, the NPCC said the decision to open the training to the public was not made in response to the attack, which left two people dead.

The online training, which was originally devised in partnership with retail giant Marks & Spencer, is available from Monday and free to anyone who wants to take part.

Called ACT Awareness, it is made up of seven modules and takes 45 minutes complete.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Lucy D'Orsi, senior national co-ordinator for protective security, said: "ACT Awareness eLearning is especially useful for anyone working in or regularly visiting crowded places.

"The threat level remains at substantial, meaning an attack is likely, so giving everyone the chance to be extra eyes and ears for police and local security teams helps to keep all communities safe.

"The festive period is obviously a very busy one, so this is a good time to join up and become a CT Citizen."

She said more than 1.5 million modules have been completed to far.