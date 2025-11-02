Police launch murder investigation after a man is fatally injured in Lancashire town

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was fatally injured in Bacup yesterday morning.

Officers on patrol in Newchurch Road at 12.35am came across paramedics giving CPR to a man on the pavement in Newchurch Road.

Despite their best efforts the man, who is in his 30s, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. The man’s loved ones are being supported by specially trained officers at this time.

A Home Office post mortem examination to establish the cause of the man’s death will take place in due course.

Following enquiries, two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody at this time. They are a 26-year-old man from Bacup and a 27-year-old woman from Bacup.

Police said that they have a dedicated team of detectives assigned to this case who are carrying out enquiries in the area and have asked for anyone with any information or footage which could assist their enquiries to alert police.

Although this is being treated as an isolated incident, police have also said that there will be an increased number of uniformed officers and vehicles in the area as a precaution.

Police are particularly keen to hear from any witnesses or anyone with dashcam or doorbell footage covering the area between midnight and 12.35am to come forward. They also want to hear from anyone who was in the Rosemount Working Men’s Club last night (31st October).

Anyone with information or footage is asked to email [email protected] or contact 101 and quote log 50 of 1st November 202

DCI Bryony Midgley, form our Force Major Investigation Team, said: “A man has lost his life and first and foremost my thoughts are with his loved ones at this distressing time.”

Adding: “Work is now ongoing to establish the circumstances which led to his death. Although two people have been arrested, our enquiries are very much ongoing. That is why I am appealing directly to the public if you witnessed or heard anything suspicious or you have any footage which could assist my detectives with their enquiries, to make contact with the police as soon as possible.”