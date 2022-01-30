Police launch investigation after machete and gun wielding intruders break into Pendle home
Police have launched an investigation after a group of men, wielding machetes and a handgun, broke into a house in Colne yesterday.
Officers were called at around 1am to reports that a group of men had forced entry to an address on Blucher Street.
They discharged the blank-firing handgun before making off in what is believed to be a white Range Rover. Nobody was injured and no arrests have been made as yet but inquiries are underway.
Det Insp Rob Trickett, from East CID, said: “First and foremost we appreciate that this will have caused concern in the community and we would like to reassure residents that an investigation is very much underway.
“We have had officers at the scene over the weekend, and have also stepped up patrols in the area. Anybody with concerns is welcome to speak to us.
“We are now working hard to establish exactly what occurred and are asking anybody with information to get in touch with us straight away. Perhaps you were in the area and saw something suspicious, or maybe you know who may be responsible. Whatever information you have, please contact us as soon as possible.”
Anybody with information is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting log 74 of Jan 29th. Alternatively you can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 .