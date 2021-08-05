Police issue urgent appeal to help find missing Burnley woman

Hayley Holmes, 36, has not been seen since yesterday evening when she was last spotted in the Parliament Street area at around 8.15pm.

Police say they are becoming "increasingly concerned" for her welfare and have issued an appeal to help find her.

A police spokesman said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 36-year-old Hayley Holmes, who is missing from her home in Burnley.

Hayley Holmes, 36, from Burnley, has not been seen since yesterday evening when she was last spotted in the Parliament Street area at around 8.15pm. Pic: Lancashire Police

"She was last seen in the Parliament street area in Burnley at around 8.15pm on August 4.

"Hayley is described as 5ft 2in tall, with blonde hair and of a medium build. When she was last seen she was wearing dark clothing with trainers and was carrying a black and grey handbag with butterflies on it.

"We are now concerned for Hayley's welfare and are appealing for your help to find her.

"If you have seen Hayley or have any information, please call us on 101 quoting LC-20210805-0061.