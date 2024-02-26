Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Section 60 order was put in place in Nelson town centre yesterday following reports of youths being involved in disorder and wielding baseball bats.

Groups of youths were said to have been fighting and causing a disturbance using weapons such as baseball bats and other weapons around Sagar Street and Broadway.

The order, which allows police to stop and search anyone without needing reasonable grounds, lasted from 7.35pm on February 24 until 7am yesterday.

This covered the area from Every Street towards Netherfield Road, and then towards Arthur Street and Broadway.

During the time slot for the Section 60 order, Nelson Police officers conducted 25 stop and searches yet no weapons were found during those searches.

The police explained how sometimes their normal stop and search powers aren’t enough so the enhanced Section 60 order was applied as they believed incidents involving serious violence may take place

A spokesperson for the police said: “We thank the public in that area of Nelson for their cooperation and understanding in this matter.

“It is important that we worked with the community to reduce the threat of disorder.

“We do ask parents to be aware of where their children are and what they might have been involved in, to help avoid similar situations.”

Extra officers will be on patrol in the Nelson town centre area over the next few days as a precaution for any similar reports..