Police issue new CCTV image in bid to track down man after teenage girl raped in Burnley
Detectives have appealed for help from the public to identify the man as soon as possible.
The attack happened at around 3.45pm on Monday, January 29th. The victim was approached by a man on Colne Road, near to Sainsbury’s in Burnley. She was led to Bank Parade where she was subjected to a serious sexual assault. She was then subjected to a second serious sexual assault by the same man on Church Street. Det Supt Stephen Holgate, of Lancashire Police, said: “It is imperative we identify this man as quickly as possible, which is why we are asking again for your help. If you recognise him, I would urge you to get in touch.
“A team of detectives are working incredibly hard to identify the man responsible for these offences and have been doing so since the report was made. We are reaching out to you, the public, to assist us, and to help bring justice for the young victim. I know this may cause concern in the community, and you may wonder why the first you heard of our investigation was over the weekend. Please be re-assured our officers have been investigating and following numerous lines of inquiry since the report was made. If you have any concerns, I would encourage you to get in contact and report it to us. If you recognise this man, or saw him or anything suspicious in the area, no matter how insignificant, please get in touch.”
A Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) has been opened, and you can submit any information online through this link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/0401020123L25-PO1. Alternatively, you can contact police by calling 101 and quoting log 0929 of February 2, 2024. For immediate sightings, the public are urged not to approach this man, but contact 999. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.