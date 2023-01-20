Police have shared an image of a man who they are looking for after threats were made to staff and customers at a hair salon on Plungington Road, by a man carrying a meat cleaver.

The incident happened yesterday (January 19) at approximately 1.30pm. Police say the suspect went into the salon and held the cleaver in front of him while making threats. After leaving the salon, he walked down Plungington Road.

Although no one was injured in the incident, police say staff and customers were left scared and shocked.

Do you recognise this man? Police are looking for him after threats were made to staff and customers at a hair salon on Plungington Road, Preston, by a man carrying a meat cleaver.

The suspect was about 5ft 10 in height, of thin build, with short dark hair. He was wearing a black puffer coat, navy North Face joggers, black Nike Air Max trainers and was carrying a dark blue rucksack.

PC Richard Braid of Lancashire Police said: “This incident was frightening for the victims. Enquiries are being made to speak to the man in the picture regarding this investigation.”