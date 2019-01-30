Police investigation underway after camper van 'totally destroyed' by late night fire

Have your say

An investigation is underway after firefighters were called out to Morecambe to tackle a camper van fire.

Firefighters from Morecambe were called to the incident in Clarendon Road East at around 10.24pm yesterday.

Fire drama in Morecambe

When they arrived they found the fire involved a camper van which was well alight.

A spokesman from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "[Firefighters] extinguished the fire using two hose reels, a ventilation unit and some small tools.

"The camper van was completely destroyed by the fire and another vehicle and mini-bus were also affected by the fire."

Crews were in attendance approximately one hour and twenty minutes and an investigation into the cause of the fire is now underway alongside colleagues from Lancashire Police.