A police investigation has been launched after the death of a 55-year-old man from Burnley.

Police were called to an address on Harley Street in the town at about 3.20pm on Saturday, March 2 after a man was found with serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital but sadly died yesterday (Saturday, March 9)

He has now been named as Paul Inskip, 55, who lived at the Harley Street address.

Paul Inskip (pictured) who sadly died yesterday from serious injuries.

A spokesperson for the Lancashire Police said: "Mr Inskip’s family have been told of his death and our thoughts are with them at this time.

"The death is being treated as a potential homicide and an investigation is underway to find out how Mr Inskip came by his injuries."

Detective Chief Insp Mark Dickinson, of the Force Major Investigation Team, added: "First and foremost my thoughts are with Mr Inskip's loved ones at this time.

"While Mr Inskip had suffered some serious injuries, what is not yet clear is how he came by those injuries, and I would appeal to anyone who may have any information to come forward.

“I am especially keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or spoken to Paul between Wednesday, February 28 and Saturday, March 2 or who has any knowledge of how he came by his injuries. I would urge those people to make contact.

“I would also like to hear from any drivers with dashcam who may have been on Harley Street between those dates.”

Three people have been arrested – a woman in her 40s and two men in their 30s – on suspicion of assault. They have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 0767 of March 2. Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.