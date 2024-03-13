Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers were called to an address in Harley Street in the town at around 3-20pm on Saturday after Paul Inskip was found with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital but died later on that day. A post-mortem examination showed Mr Inskip (55), from Burnley, died from a head injury.

Police are now appealing specifically for anyone who saw or spoke to Paul on either Friday, March 1, or on the morning of Saturday, March 2, to get in touch. He may have appeared confused or disorientated. Detectives would also like to hear from any motorists with a dashcam who may have been in the area during that time, specifically in Harley Street, Ainslie Street, Pink Street and Woodbine Road.

Police at the scene of a possible homicide on Harley Street, Burnley.

Det. Chief Insp. Tracey McMurdo, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: "My thoughts remain with Mr Inskip's loved ones at this time. While we still don't know how Paul came by his injury, we are doing all we can to try and establish this so we can give them some answers.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw or spoke to Paul on that Friday or Saturday to come and speak to us so we can try to piece together what happened to him.”

Three people have been arrested – a woman in her 40s and two men in their 30s – on suspicion of assault. They have been bailed pending further enquiries.