The body of Liam Smith, 38, was found with a fatal gunshot wound and covered in both acid and alkali outside his home in Kilburn Drive, Shevington on the evening of Thursday November 24.

After weeks of investigations by Greater Manchester Police’s major incident team, officers have revealed that they have arrested a man in Sheffield on suspicion of conspiring to commit the businessman’s murder and he is now being questioned.

Detectives say they are working tirelessly to establish the exact details of the murder, which took place in unique and shocking circumstances on what is normally a quiet residential street.

Liam Smith

So far, four warrants and 28 premises searches have been executed as part of the murder inquiry, many in Chorley where Mr Smith was born and attended Holy Cross RC High School.

Detectives still have people of interest they are keen to speak to and are appealing to anyone who may have even the slightest piece of information to contact officers or Crimestoppers, anonymously.

Det Chief Insp Gina Brennand, of the major incident team, said: "This is a shocking murder of a much-loved family man. As the investigation progresses, we have specially trained officers who have been deployed to support them and keep them updated throughout.

Police at the scene where Liam Smith's body was found in Kilburn Drive, Shevington

“This attack was a sickening display of violence that will not be tolerated in Greater Manchester.

“Our investigation is moving at pace, and we continue to work relentlessly to capture a picture of what happened in the events leading up to Liam’s death.

“Liam died from a fatal gunshot wound in what appeared to be a swift and well-planned out attack on a man who was not previously known to police.

"I ask anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area that evening to come forward and know that information will be treated with the strictest confidence. It only takes one crucial piece of information that may be key to achieving answers for Liam’s family and friends.”

Any details should be passed via the LiveChat function on gmp.police.uk or by calling 101 quoting incident number 910 of 25/11/2022.

