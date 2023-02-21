She is the fifth suspect to be detained by officers investigating the fatal shooting of businessman Liam Smith outside his home in Kilburn Drive, Shevington, last autumn.

The 38-year-old’s body was also dowsed in acid and alkali during the attack on the evening of November 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of arrests have been made since then. One man – 38-year-old Michael Hillier, of Ecclesall Road, Sheffield – has been charged with Chorley-born Liam’s murder and is in custody awaiting a further Crown Court hearing. Other suspects have been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Liam Smith

The 38-year-old woman was arrested in York on the morning of Tuesday February 21 on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and has been taken to custody to be questioned by detectives from GMP’s Major Incident Team (MIT).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det Chief Insp Gina Brennand, from MIT, said: "We are continuing to search for justice for Liam’s loved ones and as the investigation progresses we ensure his family are updated.

“Our investigation is moving at pace, and we continue to work relentlessly to capture a picture of what happened in the events leading up to Liam’s death.

Police at the murder scene in Kilburn Drive, Shevington last November

“So far, eight warrants and 25 property searches have been executed as part of the murder inquiry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I ask anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area that evening to come forward and know that information will be treated with the strictest confidence. It only takes one crucial piece of information that may be key to achieving answers for Liam’s family and friends.

"If you have any information or footage from the Kilburn Drive or Shevington area of Wigan on the evening of Thursday November 24 please get in touch.

"To submit information, CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage please submit it through the Major Incident Public Portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP22L21-PO1

"You can also report information to GMP by calling 101 or via the GMP website using our reporting tool: www.gmp.police.uk quoting log 910 of 25/11/2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad