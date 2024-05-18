Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The operation aimed to ensure local businesses were not selling knives to under 18s.

Police in Burnley and Rossendale, along with young volunteers, have conducted an under-age sales operation as part of Operation Sceptre - a national, intensive week of action to tackle knife crime.

Six premises in Burnley were visited and five were challenged by the underage volunteers for identification before refusing to sell knives.

Police have installed knife bins across the county as a way for people to safely dispose of any bladed articles.

In Rossendale, eight stores were visited and four challenged and refused to sell to the volunteers.

The stores who failed will now be re-visited to be issued with a written warning and to carry out a full ‘Check 25’ advice visit.

Sergeant Mick Johnson, from Lancashire’s Violence Reduction Network, said: “The majority of staff visited have been aware of their responsibilities in relation to selling knives, which is great to see.

“We will continue to carry operations like this and will take robust action against those who pay little regard to their duty when it comes to refusing sales to under-18s.”

As past of Op Sceptre week, children in Lancashire have created posters to raise awareness of knife crime.

Clive Grunshaw, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire said: "Nobody should live in fear of knives being used in their community and I'm committed to seeing these dangerous weapons removed from our streets and ensuring residents feel safe and secure.

"I fully support the dedicated work the Constabulary does through targeted weeks of action like Operation Sceptre, alongside the work officers do around the clock, to crack down on serious and violent crime.

"Policing alone cannot prevent people offending and as Commissioner I will ensure a robust approach to enforcement is supported by a strong focus on prevention, to break cycles of reoffending and redirect people away from the criminal justice system.

“It's only by working together we will tackle violent crime and make Lancashire safer."