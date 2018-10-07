Police hunt two masked intruders after early morning raid on Preston off licence

Have your say

Police have appealed for help to trace two intruders who broke into an off licence in Preston.

The pair, both with their faces covered, were caught on CCTV inside the Boozebusters store in West Park Avenue, Ashton.

Officers say the break-in happened around 3.30am on Monday September 10.

A spokesman said the intruders "caused lots of damage in the process. Their faces were covered, but they were carrying distinctive bags - one Adidas and one Nike."

Anyone with information is asked to email PC Nevin at 2701@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101.