Police hunt robber in potential acid attack on motorcyclist in Blackpool town centre

Police want to speak to this man following a robbery

It happened at around 2:35pm on Sunday 25 July when the victim, 52, was riding his motorcycle along Talbot Road. He was hit by an unknown liquid substance, potentially a type of acid, to the face.

He then turned into Abingdon Street, got off his motorcycle when the man approached him again, demanding he step away from the bike and threw the liquid at the victim a second time. The offender then ran off.

PC Mike Schouteten from Blackpool Police said: “I must stress that we have not been able to recover the bottle that contained the liquid so can’t say for sure what it was. That said, we do know that the victim suffered some skin irritation to his face and was lucky not have had his motorcycle taken.

Do you recognise this man? Blackpool Police want to speak to him

“If you think you know who the man in the pictured is, or you know anything about this incident, please get in touch.”

A 29-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman from Blackpool were arrested shortly after the incident on suspicion of robbery but were released on bail pending further enquiries.