Police hunt Preston sex attacker after teenager is seriously assaulted near Guild Hall in city centre

An 18-year-old woman has suffered a serious sexual assault in Preston city centre.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the attack on a grassland area near the Guild Hall.

The attack happened on a grassed area next to the Guild Hall (in the centre of this image) at around 4.20am on Sunday, September 22

Police said the teenager was attacked at around 4:20am on Sunday (September 22) after she became separated from her friends on a night out.

Her attacker is described as Asian, aged around 18 to 20 years old, with a stubbly beard and dark, spiky, fluffy hair.

She had been walking along Lancaster Road from Church Street when she was confronted by a man at the junction with Harris Street, at the side of Sessions House and opposite the Guild Hall.

After a brief interaction, they have walked onto Lord Street, along the side of the Guild Hall and towards the bus station.

An 18-year-old has suffered a serious sexual assault on a patch of grassland near Preston bus station, off Tithebarn Street and Lord Street

Police said it was on a grassed area bordered by Lord Street, Tithebarn Street and Crooked Lane where the woman was sexually assaulted

It is thought that the man has then walked off but returned to the area a few minutes later and tried to talk to the victim.

He then headed back on to Lancaster Road.

A police spokesman said: "We are on with CCTV enquiries and are keen to speak to anyone who has seen the victim with him or those who may have seen him before he met her.

"The man is described as Asian, aged around 18 to 20 years old, of medium build with a stubbly beard and dark, spiky, fluffy hair.

"He was potentially wearing a light coloured jacket."

Anyone with information can call 01772 209633 or if you fail to get an answer, 101, quoting incident reference 323 of September 22.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://socsi.in/P84LB.