Police hunt Preston McDonald's attacker

Police are looking for a thug who kicked a security guard in a Preston fast food restaurant.

The incident happened at 7.10pm on Friday December 15th at McDonald's on Friargate, but police have only just issued the appeal.

A man has entered the restaurant and was physically and verbally aggressive towards the security guard. When the guard has tried to restrain him, a second man attacked the guard by kicking his leg. The guard received minor injuries to his leg as a result.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

The attacker is described as white and 6ft, and was wearing a black hoody with white shoulders and hood. He was also wearing dark green joggers, black gloves and black trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting log number 1309 of the 15th December.