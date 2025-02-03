Lancashire Police hunt Leyland hit and run driver who left injured pedestrian unconscious in road
The victim, aged in his 30s, was struck by a car while walking along Flag Lane in Euxton at around 7pm on Friday (January 31).
The driver failed to stop at the scene and drove away, leaving the injured man unconscious in the unlit narrow country lane.
Flag Lane is situated between Leyland Road and Runshaw Lane. It’s without street lights and often pitch-black in winter, meaning the injured pedestrian was at risk of being struck by another vehicle while unconscious.
The injured man was taken to hospital with serious injuries but has since been discharged and is continuing his recovery at home.
Lancashire Police said an investigation is under way to trace the driver and anyone with information should get in touch.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 11pm on Friday to report a collision which had happened earlier that evening at about 7pm.
“A man in his 30s was crossing Flag Lane in Euxton when he was involved in a collision with a vehicle and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to hospital.
“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should call 101 quoting log 1624 of January 31.”