Police were called to reports of a shooting at Birch Green Road in Skelmersdale at 6.11pm on Wednesday November 9.

A man in his 30s, was found with a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to hospital for treatment.

His injury is not thought to be life-threatening at this time.

The incident took place on Birch Green Road

No arrests have been made, and inquiries are ongoing.

Chief Insp Al Davies, of Lancashire Police, said: “We know that the local community will be concerned by this incident, and I want to make it very clear that gun crime will not be tolerated on our streets.

“Were you in the Birch Green Road area at the time? Did you witness anything suspicious?

"I would encourage anyone with information or CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage to come forward because it could be vital to our investigation.”

The offence is being treated as a targeted attack, however there will be extra patrols, including mounted officers, in the area over the next few days to reassure residents.

As part of police inquiries, some areas are still closed off while the offence is being investigated, which will be causing some disruption.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting the log number 1128 of November 9.

