Lancashire Police hunt for 'Manc Jay' as force investigates human trafficking and drugs supply
Lancashire Police are searching for Anthony Smith, who is known to some as ‘Manc Jay’.
Smith lives in Stockport but has links to the Rossendale area of Lancashire, and police are urging the public to report any sightings of him to 999.
A police spokesperson said: “We want to speak to Smith, who is known to some as ‘Manc Jay’, as part of an investigation into human trafficking and conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine.
“Smith lives in Stockport and has links to Rossendale.
“If you have information about his whereabouts email [email protected]. For immediate sightings call 999.”