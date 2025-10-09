A 30-year-old man is wanted by police on suspicion of human trafficking and conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

Lancashire Police are searching for Anthony Smith, who is known to some as ‘Manc Jay’.

Smith lives in Stockport but has links to the Rossendale area of Lancashire, and police are urging the public to report any sightings of him to 999.

Anthony Smith, 30, who is known to some as ‘Manc Jay’, is wanted as part of an investigation into human trafficking and conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine | Lancashire Police

“If you have information about his whereabouts email [email protected]. For immediate sightings call 999.”