Lancashire Police hunt drug dealer with links to Preston, Blackpool and Blackburn
A 23-year-old man from Preston is wanted by police.
Jack Tunstall is wanted for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and recall to prison, say Lancashire Police.
He has links to Blackburn and Blackpool.
Any sightings can be reported to [email protected] or you call 101.
Tunstall was arrested in 2020, aged 20, after police raided his former address in Salisbury Street, Preston.
The convicted drug dealer was found to have 900 wraps of Class A drugs and more than £7,200 in cash stashed in his house. He was sentenced to a young offender’s institution for 50 months.
The court also ordered the forfeiture of £7,281 in cash that was found in a safe during the raid.