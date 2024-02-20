Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 23-year-old man from Preston is wanted by police.

Jack Tunstall is wanted for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and recall to prison, say Lancashire Police.

He has links to Blackburn and Blackpool.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Any sightings can be reported to [email protected] or you call 101.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The convicted drug dealer was found to have 900 wraps of Class A drugs and more than £7,200 in cash stashed in his house. He was sentenced to a young offender’s institution for 50 months.