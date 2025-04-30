Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There were frantic scenes as police hunted a man wielding a sword on the streets of Preston last night.

The police helicopter was deployed to the city to help search for the man who was spotted carrying the weapon in Ribbleton Avenue at around 7.14pm.

Lancashire Police said the man left the scene after getting into a car as a passenger. It led to a flurry of police activity in the area, as officers searched the streets to find the man.

Patrols were on the look-out for the getaway car when they stopped a vehicle later in the evening. However, the man they wanted was not inside the car.

The force said enquiries to find him are ongoing.

The police helicopter was deployed to help search for the man who was spotted carrying the sword in Ribbleton Avenue, Preston at around 7.14pm on Tuesday (April 29) | Lancashire Police

Insp Dave Byrne of the Neighbourhood Policing team, said: “We take all reports of knife crime and people carrying weapons extremely seriously.

“We had a number of officers in the area after we received the report of a man carrying a sword.

“Our enquiries are continuing."

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police added: “You might have noticed police activity – including the use of the police helicopter - in the Ribbleton and Deepdale areas of Preston yesterday evening.

“We were called at 7.14pm to Ribbleton Avenue to a report that a man had been seen carrying a sword-type weapon.

“The man then got into a car as a passenger. A car was later stopped by our officers, but the man was not in the vehicle.

“Our enquiries to find him are continuing. Anyone with information, please contact 101 – quoting log 1039 of April 29.”