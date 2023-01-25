As part of Operation Grip, officers targeted six areas in the Preston, South Ribble and Chorley area based on crime figures, resulting in an average of nine per cent drop in general crime and a 34 per cent fall in serious violent offences compared to the same period a year ago.

Lancashire Police say Operation Grip was led by the Lancashire Violence Reduction Network (VRN), and delivered a combination of knife crime education, community engagement and enforcement activity to reduce and prevent knife and violent crime across the county.

Police have been targeting hotspots across Lancashire.

Working alongside local neighbourhood policing teams, the VRN identified 20 hotspot areas across Lancashire based on recorded homicide, rape and violence with injury that became the focus for increased policing activity and patrols. Six hotspots were identified for South Division which covers the areas of Preston, South Ribble and Chorley.

Operational activity included high visibility foot patrols, engaging with members of the public and intelligence gathering. Officers also supported local and force initiatives by conducting intelligence led disruption visits, warrants, vehicle stops and stop searches.

Sgt Nick Miller said: “At Lancashire Violence Reduction Network, our vision is for every person living or working in Lancashire to feel safe from violence and violent crime. We will continue to work closely with our partners to make sure victims are fully supported and to help prevent crime within our communities. Prevention and early intervention are at the core of what we do, and these results demonstrate our commitment to keeping our communities safe.”