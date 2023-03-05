The casualty, in his 50s, remains in a critical condition after suffering a serious head injury when trouble flared between rival supporters following yesterday’s Lancashire derby between Blackpool and Burnley.

Officers were called at around 7pm to an area outside the Manchester pub on the Promenade. They administered CPR at the scene and then the man was taken to hospital by paramedics.

A 33-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of wounding and he remains in custody today.

Police outside the Manchester pub following the incident.

Police have launched an investigation into what happened and have asked for members of the public to come forward if they have any information or either mobile phone or dashcam footage.

“We are taking this incident extremely seriously and will do everything in our power to identify anybody who may have been involved,” said DCI Tracey McMurdo.

In a statement issued this afternoon, Lancashire Police said: “The incident occurred at around 7pm, when an altercation broke out involving around 15 people outside The Manchester pub, at the junction of Lytham Road and the Promenade.

Police have urged witnesses to come forward.

“Officers were in the area of the pub following the Blackpool v Burnley football match and they attended and found a man had suffered a serious head injury. They administered CPR and the man, aged in his 50s, was subsequently taken to hospital, where he remains.

“It is believed the altercation broke out between a number of football fans, with the man being injured as part of this incident. At this time there is no suggestion he was specifically targeted.

“An investigation has now been launched and we are working with both Blackpool and Burnley football clubs to establish who else was involved in the incident and what exactly occurred. We are also asking anybody with information about what happened to get in touch.”

DCI McMurdo added the man’s next of kin were being supported by specially-trained officers.

Reports say there were around 15 football fans involved in the brawl.

“A man was arrested at the scene and remains in custody while our enquiries continue. This type of violence is simply not acceptable on the streets of Lancashire.”