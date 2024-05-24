Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have issued an update on a former Royal gardener facing paedophile claims in Lancashire.

Paedophile hunters carried out a sting in February on a Blackpool man who claims to have worked for the Royal Family.

The 68-year-old was arrested after the vigilante group visited his home in the resort on February 24.

The sting was live streamed on Facebook, with the man inviting the group into his home where he was accused of grooming and sending sexually explicit images to a 15-year-old boy online.

Inside, dozens of framed pictures of the Royal Family adorned his walls.

He revealed he was a retired gardener who was formerly employed by the Royals at Kensington Palace and Balmoral Castle.

He claims to have worked for King Charles - "advising him on organic gardening matters" - and said he was on close, personal terms with other senior members of the Royal Family.

In the video, he alleged that he is 'still very close' with the Royal Family - most recently working for them during the King's coronation last year.

Balmoral Castle. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

He alleged that Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, had even visited his home in a "beat up old Range Rover to avoid being noticed".

Speaking openly about his service to the Royal household, he claimed the late Queen Elizabeth II had a ribald sense of humour and "loved playing naughty pranks".

He also hit out at Meghan and Harry - describing the Duchess of Sussex as 'vile', and alleged he had been 'groped' by Prince Andrew - saying the Prince 'grabbed his bottom'

Buckingham Palace said it was unable to comment due to its "staff privacy policy".

Lancashire Police were called to the home and the 68-year-old was arrested and taken into custody.

"He has since been released on conditional bail."