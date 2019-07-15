Police find missing Preston schoolgirl who had been missing for 4 days

Have your say

A missing child from Preston has been found safe and well this morning (July 15).

Police had circulated a missing person's appeal for help in finding Saskia Baldwin, 14, after she was reported missing on Thursday, July 11.

Saskia has been found safe and well by police officer this morning (July 15)

Saskia's family said they had been growing increasingly concerned for the child after she disappeared from her home without warning.

She had last been seen on Thursday morning in the Bamber Bridge area.

But police investigating her disappearance confirmed that the 14-year-old schoolgirl has been found in the early hours of this morning (July 15).

A police spokesman said: "A bit of good news this Monday morning, following our missing person appeal for Saskia.

"She has been found safe and well by officers in the early hours this morning.

"Many thanks to everyone that shared the appeal."