Police find missing Chorley man Adam Fay with links to Leyland, Bamber Bridge and Preston
A missing 35-year-old man from Chorley has been found following a police search.
By Matthew Calderbank
9 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
13th Oct 2022, 3:50pm
On Tuesday morning (October 13), police said they were becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Adam Fay, who was reported missing yesterday (October 12).
However the force have since said that Adam, who has links to Leyland, Bamber Bridge and Preston, has been found “safe and well” folllowing their appeals.
A South Ribble Police spokersperson said: “Thanks to everyone who shared our appeals to help find him.”