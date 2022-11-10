A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “You might remember that back in February we arrested a 61-year-old man on suspicion of racially aggravated public order after the Morecambe V Bolton Wanderers game.

“Just to update you, the investigation has now concluded, and the Crown Prosecution Service has decided that no further action will be taken against him.

“Football matches should be safe and respectful environments.

Morecambe FC's Mazuma Stadium. Picture from Google Street View.

"We would like to reiterate that racism of any kind will not be tolerated, and all allegations will be investigated robustly.

A statement on the Morecambe FC website read: “Today, Lancashire Police have confirmed that no further action will be taken in relation to an allegation of racist abuse at our fixture versus Bolton Wanderers last season.

“As attendances at the Mazuma Stadium continue to grow, we remain committed to our belief that the matchday environment shall be one that is entirely inclusive, respectful and safe, so that everyone can enjoy it.“Morecambe Football Club continue to call upon clubs and the authorities to work together when faced with challenging situations such as this one, as it is only by cooperating and communicating in a collaborative manner that we can make the game that we all love better.”

Five Bolton fans were also detained at the same match on suspicion of assault and being drunk and disorderly, with one man later charged with pitch encroachment.

Advertisement Hide Ad