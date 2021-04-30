Police dog Jerry helps sniff out drugs, cash and weapons during Burnley raid

Officers from the Burnley and Rural Task Force executed two drug warrants in the Ightenhill area.

Police said a quantity of drugs, weapons and money have been recovered thanks to PD Jerry who helped to locate the suspicious packages.

A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "We have arrested a male and a female on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs and money laundering. They will be interviewed in due course. We will continue to target criminals involved in the supply of drugs.

PD Jerry sniffed out the suspicious packages