Police dog Jerry helps sniff out drugs, cash and weapons during Burnley raid
A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs and money laundering after a police raid this morning (Friday).
Officers from the Burnley and Rural Task Force executed two drug warrants in the Ightenhill area.
Police said a quantity of drugs, weapons and money have been recovered thanks to PD Jerry who helped to locate the suspicious packages.
A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "We have arrested a male and a female on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs and money laundering. They will be interviewed in due course. We will continue to target criminals involved in the supply of drugs.
"Anyone who wants to report drug dealing in their area is asked to contact us on 101 or information can be reported anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 11. Alternatively, you can e-mail the team on [email protected] You can also report incidents and sign up for local updates from your area via Lancashire Talking."