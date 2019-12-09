Police dispersal order in place for Brookfield

A police dispersal order is in place in Brookfield, near Preston, today.

It follows reports of antisocial behaviour and criminal damage by teenagers in the area.

Officers have warned that “failure to listen to dispersal could result in arrest”. Police can also seize items under the authority.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “This order allows us to disperse any persons that are or are likely to act in an anti-social manner from the area, if an individual chooses to ignore this order then they could be arrested.

“In addition to this, the authority allows officers to seize any item in a persons possession that is or is likely to cause anti-social manner.”

The order will be in place until 7pm today.