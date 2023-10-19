Police dismantle large cannabis farm in Burnley as part of Operation Warrior
When patrols attended the address, it was searched and was found to be empty with no signs of any property being taken. Upon searching the property next door officers found a large cannabis farm.
Evidence was also found that the electricity had been bypassed. Electricity Northwest attended the address to make the premises safe.
Inspector Rob Grey, from Burnley Police, said: “The cultivation of cannabis is often seen as a minor offence but there are many hidden dangers including risk of fire. Tampering with the electricity supply to power a set-up such as this can have harmful consequences for neighbouring properties too.
“We are determined to tackle cannabis cultivation, as it can cause misery for local communities and often has strong links to organised crime.”
