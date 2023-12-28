Around 500 cannabis plants were discovered at a property in Lostock Hall.

Police uncovered a cannabis grow with around 500 plants at a property in Lostock Hall last night (Wednesday, December 23).

Officers made the discovery after responding to reports of a burglary at an address in Watkin Lane at around 8.20pm.

It was reported that three men had forced their way into the property before leaving in a silver car.

When police arrived at the scene, they discovered a cannabis grow inside and evidence that the electricity had been bypassed.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Lancashire Police are now appealing for information, dashcam and doorbell footage.

Inspector Danny Clough said: “The perception that the cultivation of cannabis is a victimless crime couldn’t be further from the truth. The reality is that behind the scenes there are often links to organised criminality, violence, and exploitation of vulnerable people.

"Illegal cannabis grows often also put local residents in danger, posing a risk of fire, flood or damage and we are determined to continue to tackle this kind of criminality.”