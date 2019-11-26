Police descend on Chorley motor garage which was destroyed by fire in August

Have your say

A motor garage in Chorley is being investigated by police this morning (November 26).

Police descended on George Street Motors Ltd in George Street at around 10am.

Three police vans and two cars are currently at the scene, and officers in white overalls can be seen inside the burnt-out building.

George Street Motors was destroyed by fire at 8.45pm on Saturday, August 10 and the cause has been under investigation.

The fire service previously said the blaze was 'suspicious', but the cause of the fire has not been revealed.

Today's investigation at the scene is being led by Lancashire Police.

CSI have been investigating inside the fire-gutted building this morning (November 26)

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said it has no involvement in today's investigation.

Lancashire Police have been approached for comment.