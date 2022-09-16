News you can trust since 1886
Police continue search for wanted Preston man Aaron Alty

Police have renewed their appeal to find a wanted Preston man who has been evading arrest for the past three months.

By Matthew Calderbank
Friday, 16th September 2022, 9:32 am
Updated Friday, 16th September 2022, 9:52 am

Aaron Alty, 20, has been wanted since June after breaching a criminal behaviour order.

He has links to the Broadgate, Ingol and the city centre, as well as Penwortham.

He is described as having a slim build and curly, light-brown hair.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, (01772) 209940 or email [email protected]

For immediate sightings, call 999.

