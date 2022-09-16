Police continue search for wanted Preston man Aaron Alty
Police have renewed their appeal to find a wanted Preston man who has been evading arrest for the past three months.
By Matthew Calderbank
Friday, 16th September 2022, 9:32 am
Updated
Friday, 16th September 2022, 9:52 am
Aaron Alty, 20, has been wanted since June after breaching a criminal behaviour order.
He has links to the Broadgate, Ingol and the city centre, as well as Penwortham.
He is described as having a slim build and curly, light-brown hair.
Anyone with information can contact police on 101, (01772) 209940 or email [email protected]
For immediate sightings, call 999.