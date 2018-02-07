Police confirm body found in river is missing Michael Brooks

Police have confirmed that the body of a man found in the River Ribble at Maritime Way in Preston is that of Michael Brooks.

Police and family members of the missing teen confirmed the tragic news today after the body was discovered at just after midday on Tuesday.

A post mortem examination will take place to establish the cause of death but at this time police say the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesman for the police said: "Since he went missing police and partner agencies have carried out thorough searches and a full investigation into the circumstances.

"Specially trained officers are supporting Mr Brooks’ family at this time. They were out looking for Michael when the body was found.

"Our thoughts remain with Michael’s family and friends at this sad time."

The news comes after family and friends spent over three weeks searching for the missing teenager after he went missing in the early hours of Sunday, January 14 after making hismade his way to Avenham Park.