A police helicopter has been in the skies over the Preston and Leyland area helping officers on three separate searches today.

At 10.45 the “eye in the sky” from the National Police Air Service was called in to look for a suspect following a road traffic collision in Preston.

Less than an hour later it was hovering over Leyland helping police search for a vehicle.

And 20 minutes after that it was called in to look for another suspect in Euxton.

No further details have been released.